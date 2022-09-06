The Roker Pie Shop is estimated to have sold more than one million pies to football fans over the years, when it was a match day institution.

After serving up its last hot crust, it found a new lease of life as a family-friendly cafe, Sarnies and Sundaes.

And now the famous site is set for another change, this time swapping knifes and forks for needles and ink.

The former Roker Pie Shop kept Sunderland fans fed on match days for years.

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a planning application for the premises in Roker Baths Road.

The new plans, from applicant ‘Studio 23’, are set to see a tattoo studio at the site, with three full-time employees.

The development also included two small shop/studio rooms, a staff room and toilets, as well as covered storage at the back.

According to a report by local authority planners, who approved the scheme earlier this month, the application was found to be acceptable in terms of impacts on highway safety, the character of the area and the impact on neighbours.

Development chiefs added: “No external alterations are proposed to the premises.

“Although the property is located within a predominantly residential area, it has been in a ‘corner shop’ type use for many years and it is therefore not considered that this small-scale operation will harm the character of the area.

“The environmental health team have offered no objections to the proposal.

“The use of the premises as a tattoo studio will not generate any unacceptable levels of noise, nor will the scale of the operations, with limited daytime opening hours, generate a high level of comings and goings to the premises.

“The residential amenities of neighbouring properties are therefore unlikely to be adversely affected.”

Approved opening hours for the new tattoo studio will be Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 6.30pm, except bank holidays.

According to planning documents, the agreed opening hours aim to “protect the amenities of the area”.