News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Nine to appear in court after Sunderland and Middlesbrough fans arrested at Tees Wear derby as coins and bottles thrown at police officers

Two Sunderland AFC fans were part of nine arrests made after “pockets of disorder” broke out at last night’s (September 5) Tees Wear derby.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:52 pm

While Cleveland Police thanked the majority of fans for their behaviour, there were some problems which erupted including coins and bottles being thrown at police officers.

All nine arrests were of men aged between 18 and 42. They have been charged with a range of offences including public disorder, affray and drunk and disorderly and are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 20.

Read More

Read More
Northumbria Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct after ‘abusing his pos...

Most Popular

Match Commander, Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge, said: “We would like to thank the Middlesbrough and Sunderland fans who attended the fixture at the Riverside Stadium for their support and patience whilst we dealt with some incidents of disorder.“We recognise that the vast majority of people attending the fixture were genuine fans who simply wanted to enjoy the game with their families and friends.

“There were, however, pockets of disorder which resulted in arrests and officers having to wear protective equipment. Further enquiries will now be carried out including reviewing footage and this may result in further action being taken.”

SEE ALSO: Watch as devastated Sunderland Rainbow Hub Cafe manager reveals how he burst into tears after cafe was targeted by thieves

Anyone with information regarding football related disorder or criminality should contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There were nine arrests as pockets of disorder broke out at the Tees Wear derby. Picture by FRANK REID