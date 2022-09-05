Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first burglary took place on the night of August 8 with a second break-in overnight on August 30. On the night of August 31, a third attempt was also made to break-in to the venue only this time it was unsuccessful.

Manager Anthony Pullen, 34, said: “It was the builders renovating the flats above us who alerted us to the first burglary. When I arrived the glass on the outside door had been smashed and all the locks on booth doors had been smashed open.

"They had taken all the spirits from behind the bar, as well as the cheeses and meats they wanted from the kitchen where they have then turned off the electricity, ruining whatever stock was left.

"They then went into the office where they’ve taken a laptop and the whole safe which contained the petty cash. They obviously knew what they were doing as they took the hard drive linked to the CCTV.”

Just three weeks later Anthony was left “devastated” when he arrived to find the recently replaced front door smashed open.

He said: “As soon as I arrived I knew it had happened again and I just burst out crying. We had learnt from the last time and no longer keep any cash or stock onsite and so they only got four bottles of spirits.

"Just this week there has been another attempted break-in, but fortunately they didn’t manage to get in.”

The cafe also acts as a community hub for the LGBT community.

The Rainbow Hub’s Chief Executive Officer, Lynne Roxburgh, 61, said: “After the first break-in we had to close for a week. We offer support to the local LGBT community and during this period we were unable to offer any of our services.

"I’m really annoyed about what has happened and I’m currently in dispute with the insurance company who’ve said that not all the items are covered.”

The situation has left both Anthony and Lynne concerned the hub will be targeted for future burglaries.

Anthony said: “If this keeps happening then we will ultimately go out of business. At the moment I’m going home at night and can’t switch off as I wonder what I’m going to be turning up to in the morning.”

However it’s not just the Rainbow Hub who are concerned about their future, with a number of other business owners – who didn’t wish to give their names for fear of retribution – also reporting multiple break-ins in recent months.

Local resident Anthony Yule, 80, is also concerned about an escalation in crime in the area.

He said: “Fortunately we haven’t been burgled but there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour which is what most concerns me.”

Anthony added: “There has been a bigger police presence and they’ve provided advice on how we can better secure our premises, but I really think there needs to be more security cameras and they need to focus on the businesses.

"At present, the cameras on the street don’t cover us.”

Responding the break-ins at the Rainbow Hub a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.20am on August 31, we received a report of a burglary at the Rainbow Hub, Sunderland.

“This follows a report of burglary from the same address on August 8, shortly before 11am.

“Both incidents reported the premises had been broken into and a number of items taken including bottles of alcohol and on the first occasion a safe was also reported missing.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting reference number 102641Q/22.”

