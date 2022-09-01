Murder, robbery and dangerous driving - 23 people jailed for offences in and around Sunderland during August

Here are 23 people jailed during the month.
They were all sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Liam Dugdale
Dugdale, 28, of East Vines Place, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assault, causing criminal damage, causing harassment alarm or distress and breaching a non-molestation order when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. He was jailed for a total of 24 weeks, made subject to a a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay a total of £700 compensation
Photo: NOP
2. Jordan Dixon
Dixon, 28, of Thornhope Close, Barmston, Washington, admitted robbery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court. He was jailed for five years and eight months and made subject to a ten-year restraining order
Photo: NOP
3. Gary Maddison
Maddison, 37, of Kirklea Road, Houghton, was convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of stalking and pleaded guilty to a third count relating to making false reports to the authorities when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court Judge Christopher Prince sentenced him to four years behind bars
Photo: NOP
4. Robert Smith
Smith, 25, of West Lea, New Herrington, admitted robbery and was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars
Photo: NOP