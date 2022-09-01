News you can trust since 1873
Murder, robbery and dangerous driving - 23 people jailed for offences in and around Sunderland during August

August has been another busy month for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:55 am

Here are 23 people jailed during the month.

They were all sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Liam Dugdale

Dugdale, 28, of East Vines Place, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assault, causing criminal damage, causing harassment alarm or distress and breaching a non-molestation order when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. He was jailed for a total of 24 weeks, made subject to a a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay a total of £700 compensation

2. Jordan Dixon

Dixon, 28, of Thornhope Close, Barmston, Washington, admitted robbery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court. He was jailed for five years and eight months and made subject to a ten-year restraining order

3. Gary Maddison

Maddison, 37, of Kirklea Road, Houghton, was convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of stalking and pleaded guilty to a third count relating to making false reports to the authorities when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court Judge Christopher Prince sentenced him to four years behind bars

4. Robert Smith

Smith, 25, of West Lea, New Herrington, admitted robbery and was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars

