Broadcaster and former Lioness Jill Scott MBE will reflect on her remarkable journey at a special event celebrating women, from winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 with England to becoming Queen of the Jungle.

Jill will speak at the WOW - Women of the World festival being held at Gala Durham on October 18, 2025.

Jill Scott, MBE, | Submitted

The footballing hero will reflect on her journey from kicking a ball around in Sunderland as a child, to becoming one of the most respected figures in women’s football.

The former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil will discuss the highs and lows of her life in sport, her experience breaking barriers in a male-dominated field, and what comes next now that she’s swapped the pitch for punditry and presenting.

Jill Scott’s conversation will take place as the closing session for WOW North East, and will be included in the free festival day pass.

Jill said: “I’m thrilled to be part of WOW here in the North East. It’s so exciting to see such an incredible event taking place in this region and to have the chance to showcase all the amazing talent we have here.

“Being able to celebrate that with the community that shaped me makes it even more special."

Alongside Jill’s talk, the day will features events and panels for festival day pass holders – from raw conversations on maternal healthcare and motherhood, to a fresh look at women’s work within industry in Sophie Piper’s new photographic exhibition.

The festival will also feature panels on the impact of race tensions and life beyond the riots that shook the region with speakers including Yasmin Khan and Faty Kane and conversations about what comes next for our communities with speakers including Tracy Brabin and Charlie Kemp.

The festival will open with special guests celebrating the North East in all its glory from the proud history of the railways to the stories of local people driving things forward, and everything else that makes the North East special.

They will explore the role that women and girls had in the huge leap forward that the creation of the railway presented 200 years ago, and how the world can make sure that women and girls are at the centre of the next wave of technological advancement right around the globe.

Tickets for the WOW North East Festival are free. For the full lineup see here.