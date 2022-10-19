Bethany City Church in Burdon Road is appealing to the public for anyone who can spare their time and help out with the church’s food bank sessions.

The role is to fill in the food bank paper slips with the client’s name and e-voucher number or to input the e-voucher details onto the Foodbank database.

An extra volunteer is needed to get extra food parcels from the food store or to be available to chat with people.

Food bank donations

Without the support from volunteers, the church would not be able to package up food parcels and support vulnerable members of the community.

As the cost of living crisis is affecting more and more people there will be a rise in demand for food parcels so the church need as many volunteers as possible to help out.

A spokesperson of the church said: “It would be great to have volunteers from other churches who have a heart to help people who are struggling and need a food parcel. It would also be great to have some men help with Foodbank.

"Some days we have enough cover, but we would like to have a rota of casual volunteers we can call on when we have gaps".

The food bank sessions take place Monday to Thursday, 4pm until 5pm.