Firefighters remain at the scene of Washington blaze to prevent any reignition of fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dozens of firefighters and eight fire appliances were called at around 7.13 am this morning (April 24) to the blaze at Monument Park Industrial Estate near Teal Farm, with local residents told to “keep their doors and windows closed, and to avoid the area”.
Visiting the site this morning, smoke could still be seen billowing into the sky from the plant with a large number of firefighters still on the scene.
There were five fire appliances located outside of the recycling plant, with several more visible through the fence, with crews still tackling the blaze.
Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have confirmed the operation has now been “scaled back” but that firefighters remain at the scene.
In an updated statement, a TWFRS spokesperson said: “We are continuing activity on-site at a waste fire in a recycling plant on Teal Farm Way, Washington.
"Firefighters remain on scene to monitor for any potential reignition.
“The exact cause of the fire is still to be determined, and any necessary investigations will be delivered once the incident has been brought to a full close.
"Thank you to all our colleagues and partners for their support throughout the incident."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.