Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of firefighters and eight fire appliances have been tackling a morning fire in Monument Park Industrial Estate in Washington with local residents warned to keep doors and windows shut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One firefighter confirmed the fire was located in a waste recycling plant.

Firefighters on the scene at a large fire at a waste recycling plant in Washington. | Neil Fatkin

Visiting the scene this morning, smoke could still be seen billowing into the sky from the plant with a large number of firefighters still on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were five fire appliances located outside of the recycling plant, with several more visible through the fence, with crews still tackling the blaze.

Smoke could still be seen billowing out from the building. | Neil Fatkin

Police had cordoned off the road to prevent traffic from entering the the site and there was also an ambulance on the scene.

More fire crews arriving at the scene. | Neil Fatkin

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that at 7.13 am this morning (April 24), we received an emergency call reporting a waste fire in a recycling plant on Teal Farm Way, Washington.

Police officers had blocked off the road. | Neil Fatkin

"Eight appliances and a command unit are currently in attendance, with crews from Marley Park, Washington, Sunderland Central, Hebburn, Farringdon, and South Shields on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Partners, including Northumbria Police and Northumbria Water, are also in attendance.

“We advise all residents to keep their doors and windows closed, and avoid the area.”

The North East Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.55am on Thursday 24 April to reports of a fire at an address in Monument Park, Washington.

“We dispatched a duty officer and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to support our colleagues at the fire service on standby, although no casualties have been reported.

“One crew from our HART team remains on-scene, and the additional two resources we dispatched have been stood down by our fire service colleagues.”