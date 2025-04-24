Watch as dozens of firefighters continue to tackle large morning blaze at waste recycling plant in Washington

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dozens of firefighters and eight fire appliances have been tackling a morning fire in Monument Park Industrial Estate in Washington with local residents warned to keep doors and windows shut.

One firefighter confirmed the fire was located in a waste recycling plant.

Firefighters on the scene at a large fire at a waste recycling plant in Washington.Firefighters on the scene at a large fire at a waste recycling plant in Washington.
Firefighters on the scene at a large fire at a waste recycling plant in Washington. | Neil Fatkin

Visiting the scene this morning, smoke could still be seen billowing into the sky from the plant with a large number of firefighters still on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were five fire appliances located outside of the recycling plant, with several more visible through the fence, with crews still tackling the blaze.

Smoke could still be seen billowing out from the building.Smoke could still be seen billowing out from the building.
Smoke could still be seen billowing out from the building. | Neil Fatkin

Police had cordoned off the road to prevent traffic from entering the the site and there was also an ambulance on the scene.

More fire crews arriving at the scene.More fire crews arriving at the scene.
More fire crews arriving at the scene. | Neil Fatkin

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that at 7.13 am this morning (April 24), we received an emergency call reporting a waste fire in a recycling plant on Teal Farm Way, Washington.

Police officers had blocked off the road.Police officers had blocked off the road.
Police officers had blocked off the road. | Neil Fatkin

"Eight appliances and a command unit are currently in attendance, with crews from Marley Park, Washington, Sunderland Central, Hebburn, Farringdon, and South Shields on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Partners, including Northumbria Police and Northumbria Water, are also in attendance.

“We advise all residents to keep their doors and windows closed, and avoid the area.”

The North East Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.55am on Thursday 24 April to reports of a fire at an address in Monument Park, Washington.

“We dispatched a duty officer and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to support our colleagues at the fire service on standby, although no casualties have been reported.

“One crew from our HART team remains on-scene, and the additional two resources we dispatched have been stood down by our fire service colleagues.”

Related topics:Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue ServiceFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice