Watch as dozens of firefighters continue to tackle large morning blaze at waste recycling plant in Washington
One firefighter confirmed the fire was located in a waste recycling plant.
Visiting the scene this morning, smoke could still be seen billowing into the sky from the plant with a large number of firefighters still on the scene.
There were five fire appliances located outside of the recycling plant, with several more visible through the fence, with crews still tackling the blaze.
Police had cordoned off the road to prevent traffic from entering the the site and there was also an ambulance on the scene.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that at 7.13 am this morning (April 24), we received an emergency call reporting a waste fire in a recycling plant on Teal Farm Way, Washington.
"Eight appliances and a command unit are currently in attendance, with crews from Marley Park, Washington, Sunderland Central, Hebburn, Farringdon, and South Shields on the scene.
"Partners, including Northumbria Police and Northumbria Water, are also in attendance.
“We advise all residents to keep their doors and windows closed, and avoid the area.”
The North East Ambulance Service are also in attendance.
A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.55am on Thursday 24 April to reports of a fire at an address in Monument Park, Washington.
“We dispatched a duty officer and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to support our colleagues at the fire service on standby, although no casualties have been reported.
“One crew from our HART team remains on-scene, and the additional two resources we dispatched have been stood down by our fire service colleagues.”
