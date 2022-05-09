Loading...

Fire service called to reports of tree fire in a Sunderland park

Firefighters were scrambled to a Sunderland park after a tree went up in flames.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:37 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A fire crew from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to to Mowbray Park in Sunderland city centre at 12.20pm on Sunday, May 8, after reports one of the trees was ablaze.

The crew from Sunderland Central Community fire station attended the scene in the park within minutes before getting the fire under control and extinguishing the flames.

The firefighters then left the scene at 12.32pm.

Mowbray Park.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
22 photos of runners taking on the Sunderland City 5K run on Saturday

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we attended an incident yesterday afternoon (Sunday 8th May) at Mowbray Park in Sunderland.

"Our fire control received a call at 12:20pm and our crew from Sunderland Central Community fire station were on the scene in a matter of minutes to extinguish a tree on fire.

"Our crew left the scene at 12:32pm."

The fire service were called to Mowbray Park on Sunday.
SunderlandFire serviceTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service