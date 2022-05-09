Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire crew from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to to Mowbray Park in Sunderland city centre at 12.20pm on Sunday, May 8, after reports one of the trees was ablaze.

The crew from Sunderland Central Community fire station attended the scene in the park within minutes before getting the fire under control and extinguishing the flames.

The firefighters then left the scene at 12.32pm.

Mowbray Park.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we attended an incident yesterday afternoon (Sunday 8th May) at Mowbray Park in Sunderland.

"Our fire control received a call at 12:20pm and our crew from Sunderland Central Community fire station were on the scene in a matter of minutes to extinguish a tree on fire.

"Our crew left the scene at 12:32pm."