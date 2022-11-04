This week has seen the fire drones deployed across the skies of Sunderland with a focus on areas identified from previous years as potential hot-spots for deliberate fires as well as searching the city for evidence of illegal bonfires being built.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council, said: "Setting fires deliberately can have devastating consequences, leading to serious and in some cases life-changing burns. That's the very last thing we'd want to happen to any of our residents this Bonfire Night.

"So this is all about keeping people safe. This year we've been using the drones to help identify issues in areas where there have been problems in the past with people starting deliberate fires and illegal bonfires in the lead up to November 5.

"So far we've come across little evidence of materials being piled up ready to be set alight on Bonfire Night. Four illegal bonfires have been found in Houghton, Farringdon, Doxford and Redhouse. Our neighbourhood wardens came across three of these while out on foot while the fourth was reported by a local councillor. All have been removed by teams from the City Council and our partners at Gentoo.

"We're very much hoping that this is a sign that the work we have done in previous years to dismantle illegal bonfires in public areas and remove the materials which could be used to set them alight seems to be paying off, but we'll know much better by Monday.”

The drones are just part of a wider set of measures being used to tackle illegal bonfires.

Sunderland City Council's Enforcement Team have been using fire drones to help detect illegal fires in the run-up to Bonfire Night.

Cllr Johnston added: "This is just the latest addition to the proactive work we've been doing over the last few years, working with partners in Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police and Gentoo to make sure that everyone has a safe Bonfire Night.

"This has included letter drops asking people to report illegal bonfires, additional patrols in hot-spot areas to spot and remove rubbish being piled up for illegal bonfires, and asking people to take their bins in.”

The Council has also said it will be cracking down on any illegal bonfires across Guy Fawkes weekend.

Cllr Johnston said: "We'll have teams out all weekend ready to uplift any illegal bonfires and we would urge anyone who comes across these, to do their bit to help keep their communities safe by reporting them to either Firestoppers or to the Council.”

Sunderland City Council's Enforcement Team members, drone pilot Andy Proudlock (left), enforcement officer manager Gavin Bell, alongside Cllr Kevin Johnston.

The clampdown is part of the Council’s support for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s Darker Nights campaign, to help keep people safe as the nights draw in. Figures released by the Fire Service show that last year, fires in public spaces and parks went up by more than 80 per cent at this time of year.

Anyone who comes across an illegal bonfire should call Firestoppers for free on 0800 169 5558, or report it online via its website.