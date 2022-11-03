The 1,000 square foot creation was filmed by a drone camera as the families worked together with local sand artist Claire Eason to create the sea creature which was named ‘Tickle Monster Olly’ by competition winner Kai, aged eight.

The adoptive families helped create the artwork over a two-hour period with each family having the opportunity to add to the design using a selection of rakes and specially made circle makers.

Claire, who founded the art enterprise Soul2Sand, said: “It was so exciting to be asked to create a huge sand design which allowed for contributions from a large number of people. Some of the children were very young and we also needed to factor in time slots so all the families could get involved.

"From the initial brief, the idea of a bold octopus with extra limbs to create more raking opportunities formed - a marine animal, with lots of legs for hugging. The bubble frame was simple to reproduce and very organic to encourage a ‘mistakes aren’t possible’ atmosphere.

"The families got the idea quickly and it was wonderful to see everyone make their mark and create the end result.”

The creation was commissioned by by Adopt Coast to Coast, the regional adoption Agency for Cumbria County Council, Durham County Council and Together for Children Sunderland.

The final octopus design.

Paula Gibbons, Head of Service for Adopt Coast to Coast said: “Every year we host an Adopt Coast to Coast family fun event which allows families to get together and meet others whose lives have been changed through adoption.

"For some who adopted during the Covid pandemic this is the first chance they’ve had to meet fellow adopters and share experiences. It is also a lovely way for the team to catch up with families they’ve worked with and see the children as they grow.

"This year we wanted to do something creative that got everyone involved and the sand art led by Claire really allowed families to put their own stamp on the design.

“The final piece of art really is a celebration of all the families we work with, adoption, and the beautiful geography we cover from the North East to Cumbria. It is also one way to acknowledge the brilliant adoption community in our regions and the ongoing support available to adoptive families."

An overhead view of ‘Tickle Monster Olly’.

Adopt Coast to Coast formed in April 2021 as part of an England-wide initiative to unify adoption agencies and create quicker matches for children in care. In the first year of operation the Adopt Coast to Coast team found permanent homes for 120 children and approved 70 adopters.

