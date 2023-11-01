Sunderland’s Festival of Light cancelled on Thursday and Friday as Storm Ciaran set to hit
It’s the second time this year the event has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
The Festival of Light has been cancelled for Thursday and Friday evening with Storm Ciaran set to hit our shores over the next 48 hours.
The Met Office have already issued a Yellow Weather Warning for rain which could lead to flooding between Thursday 6am and Friday 6am.
The forecast has led to an early decison being made with Sunderland City Council confirming the event is cancelled on Thursday and Friday.
Councillor Peter Walker, Deputy Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “Sadly, we have had to cancel the Festival of Light this Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November in light of the latest Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain associated with Storm Ciaran.
“We want visitors to the festival to have a good time and to come away with happy memories, so given the weather forecast we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the event on Thursday and Friday.
“I know it’s disappointing, but I hope people will understand why we’ve had to take this decision given the forecast for more heavy rain on top of what we’ve already had over the last couple of weeks.
“See Tickets will be contacting everyone with tickets for the two nights offering them the choice of a refund or rebooking for another date.
“We will be keeping the weather forecast under review over the next two days before deciding whether the event will go ahead as planned on Saturday and Sunday.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to be able to reopen as soon as possible.”
It will no doubt be disappointing news for families looking to enjoy the popular annaul attraction.
The event was also cancelled on Thursday October 19 after the arrival of Storm Babet. This year’s event has been temporarily moved to Mowbray Park.