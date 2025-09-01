Fans left bemused after football away day coach to Telford ends up heading to wrong stadium in Oxfordshire

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:03 BST
Football fans of non-league Spennymoor Town FC were left scratching their heads after the coach supporters hired for their away fixture at AFC Telford United was actually on route to Oxford City.

The County Durham supporters were supposed to be heading to AFC Telford United for their National League North clash, but ended up on route to Oxford City, who Spennymoor beat 2-1 in the previous week’s fixture.

Supporters from Spennymoor Town FC were supposed to be heading to AFC Telford United for their National League North clash. | Google

Spennymoor’s County Durham supporters' group became concerned when they saw signs for Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, almost 100 miles (161km) south-east of Telford in Shropshire.

When questioned by one of the passengers, the driver was following his sat-nav to Oxford City’s ground.

Following the mishap, Spennymoor Town FC issued a post on social media which said: “Fair play to all the Moors fans who we hear have just arrived safely in Oxford for this afternoon’s game. Unfortunately, we are playing AFC Telford United today… See you soon.”

Fortunately the mistake was noticed in time for the coach to change direction and get to Telford’s SEAH Stadium just in time for the 3pm kick off.

A spokesperson for the supporters’ group said “the lads weren't too happy about it” when they discovered they were on route to Oxford.

To make matters worse, Spennymoor suffered a 3-0 loss.

