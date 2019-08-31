Family's warning on dangers of jellyfish after son ends up in hospital after sting on Sunderland beach
A Sunderland mum has warned parents to be more cautious on the beach with their children after her son was stung by a jellyfish.
Eight-year-old Darren had to visit A&E after a day out with his family at Seaburn beach ended in disaster.
Jodie Graham told the Echo that children Darren and Daisy were enjoying playing on the sand and in the sea until her son, who attends Castletown Primary, complained that his stomach was sore.
Two lifeguards on duty confirmed he had been stung by a jellyfish, and leapt into action to rinse the wound with salt water.
Mum Jodie said: “Over the next day or two it became very inflamed and was causing Darren a lot of discomfort so I took him to A&E.
“He was given antibiotics and had the sting dressed. Once he was on the medication it started to settle but the wound took a while to heal and he had to return to the hospital around three or four times to have it checked and re-dressed.”
The incident happened early in the summer holidays – and while Jodie says it wouldn’t stop her family going to the beach, her son’s sting serves as a warning to other parents that these things can happen even when you are careful.
She added: “It looks like Darren will be left with a scar from this sting so I would encourage other parents to watch where the children are playing as they are on the sand as well as in the water.”
What should I do if I’m stung by a jellyfish?
Rinse the affected area with seawater and remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card.
The area should be soaked in as hot water as can be tolerated for at least 30 minutes, and painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen can be taken.
What should I NOT do?
Do not touch any spines with your bare hands and be sure not to use ice or a cold pack on the wound.
We’ve all heard THAT urban myth – but the NHS say not to pee on the sting.