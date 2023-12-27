Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"We're going to need a bigger car" - Sunderland couple Lloyd and Helen Owen-Hughes have been reacting to their Christmas Day arrival of triplets Rory, Cerys and Niamh.

The old adage good things come in threes was never more true for the Sunderland couple when the three baby girls were welcomed into the world at just after 6am on Christmas day morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First to arrive by C-section was Rory, weighing in at 3lbs 9oz, followed by sister Cerys weighing 3lbs 6oz and then Niahm who weighed 3lbs 1oz.

Helen and Lloyd with triplets (left to right) Rory, Cerys and Niamh.

Proud dad Lloyd, 34, said: "It was an amazing experience to see the triplets arrive safely.

"They arrived earlier than planned at 33 weeks and three days. They were due in the middle of January.

"We were at home on Christmas Eve with our daughter Quinn, who is 18 months old. Helen suddenly said she thought one of her waters had broken and so we got in the car and set off for Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we got there they put heart monitors on all three babies and it was a bit of a waiting game. However, at 4am on Christmas Day morning another of the waters broke at and at 6am Helen was taken for a C-section.

"Rory was the first to arrive at 6.12am followed by Cerys and then Niamh."

Baby Niamh.

Due to their size and premature arrival, the siblings were immediately placed into incubators but are all now "doing well".

Lloyd said: "Within 24 hours they were all breathing for themselves. Niahm, who is the smallest, is feeding with the help of a tube, but the medical staff say all three are actually a good size and are doing well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the odds of naturally conceiving triplets estimated to be around one in 10,000, the arrival of the triplets drew quite a crowd.

Lloyd added: "There's no history in the family of twins or triplets and most of the midwives said they had never seen triplets before.

"It was quite big news in the hospital and in the end we had about 20 medical staff in the theatre to see their arrival."

Helen with baby Cerys.

Lloyd did admit it was "quite a shock" when they found out they were having triplets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "When we found out Helen was pregnant, we decided to go private for an early scan. We were both quite shocked when the sonographer initially said we were having twins.

"However, she said she would do another quick check and then said we were actually having triplets.

"That was a completely different scenario. We looked at each other and weren't sure how to react."

Quinn meeting her new baby sister.

With the safe arrival of the triplets bringing the family the best possible gift this Christmas, it was whilst Lloyd was making preparation for their return home that the life-changing realities of four children under two began to become apparent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Having triplets is daunting for anyone, but we got used to it and were looking forward to it.

"However, I was trying to fit all the car seats into our Renault Espace and it does make you realise how having triplets can turn your life as you know it upside down.

"Finding a car where you can fit four isofix seats is no easy task. It's a big car but we are going to need space to carry two double pushchairs."

Read More Meet the Christmas babies born at Sunderland Royal Hospital

The couple are now looking forward to Rory, Cerys and Niamh being able to come home to join sister Quinn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd said: "The medical staff have said they normally like the babies to stay in hospital for what would be their natural 37 weeks full-term. However, if things go well, hopefully they may be able to come home sooner."