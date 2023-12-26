Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midwives at Sunderland Royal Hospital worked round the clock to bring some extra special gifts into the world this Christmas.

Babies born over the festive period at Sunderland Royal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of Midwifery Dawn Edmundson said: "Our team was delighted to welcome these babies into the world. Every delivery here is remarkable, but we know those who arrive at this time of year are extra special to their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As ever, our midwives have been on duty around the clock and I want to say a special thanks to them. I'm so proud of the work they do to support our families."

George Arthur Gray

Among them was George Arthur Gray, who was the first baby born at the hospital on Christmas Eve when he was delivered at 12.41am.

He weighed 6lb 3oz and was 19 inches long.

His proud parents Jade Barnett and Rian have now headed home.

Jade Barnett and Rian with baby George

They said on Christmas Day: “We are besotted with him, we only just got out of hospital today, so definitely our Christmas miracle!

“Thank you for all of our care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Mackey and partner Sam Riches welcomed their “precious baby girl” at 4.28pm on Christmas Day weighing 6lb 12oz

.

Sam Riches and Laura Mackey with their Christmas Day baby, Ayla.

Laura said: “We've named her Ayla Riches. We are still undecided on a middle name - but because her birthday is now such a special day, we'd love to incorporate a festive name as her middle name which we still need to think about - if readers would like to send in or comment with suggestions, we'd love to hear them.

“Our due date was Boxing Day but Santa delivered us the greatest Christmas Day gift possible.

“A perfect Christmas miracle. We already have a beautiful little girl named Aria Rose Riches, who is 19-months-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all woke up Christmas morning at 8.30am and my contractions started pretty much straight away.

“We managed to open Aria's presents together and she was so amazing all morning giving her mammy lots of kisses and rubbing my back, before she went to her grandparents to celebrate the rest of Christmas Day with family.

“We arrived at Sunderland hospital at 1.20pm and I can't put into words how absolutely incredible the midwives here are.

“An amazing midwife called Lauren delivered Ayla today and she was everything I could have hoped for in a midwife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just like our outstanding midwife Lilly, who delivered our first daughter here back in April 2022.

“Both times I couldn't have asked for more supportive, calming and just totally lovely ladies.

“The end of our magical day was made even more special when Lilly turned up to do our after-birth care for the rest of the evening, and we were able to re-live our first daughter's birth with her, whilst holding our newest arrival in our arms.