Family and community left devastated by sudden death of much loved Sunderland personal trainer Peter Preece

Peter Preece, from Sunderland, sadly passed away last week aged just 36 years old, leaving his family and the community he served as a personal trainer, devastated.

After being found unconscious in his bedroom by his dad, also named Peter, paramedics were called but were sadly unable to save the much-loved personal trainer. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Running his own business, Preece Nutrition, Peter impacted the lives of many around the North East and beyond, doing what he loved to do, helping others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Preece died suddenly in his home last week

Since his death on Thursday January 6, the Preece family have seen an outpouring of support from the community which Peter was so involved with.

Peter's uncle, Stephen Preece, 54, said: “As the days go by we see more and more outpouring of support from people he impacted. He liked to help vulnerable people and made them feel better about being themselves. Since he’s passed so many people have come forward and told stories of how much Peter meant to them and the kind of man he was. He was 6ft5 but to me he’ll always be little Peter.”

In November last year, Peter walked the length of the country from Sunderland to Cornwall, raising over £4000 for Cancer Research, in tribute to a member of his group who died of breast cancer.

Peter was a lifelong Sunderland AFC fan and season ticket holder, loving everything about the club and football in general, as well as loving cricket and his much loved pet dogs.

Peter Preece died suddenly in his home last week

Peter’s family including his Uncle Stephen, Dad Peter, Mam Zena and girlfriend Victoria and hoping to keep the Peter’s Preece Nutrition business going and continue his hard work.

Following his death, Peter’s girlfriend Victoria Smith has started a memorial page, which has seen over £6000 donated by the community in just two days.

Stephen added: “The reaction to the go fund me page has been absolutely amazing. It just goes to show the impact he had on people. He just has this thing where he seemed to bring out the best in others.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.