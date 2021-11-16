Peter Preece, 36, launched his nutrition and personal training business, Preece Nutrition in 2019.

When a member of the group, Anita Eke, sadly died of breast cancer, Peter was determined to honour her memory and raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

To do this, Peter set himself the mammoth challenge of walking over 400 miles from Sunderland to Lands End, Cornwall

Peter set off on his walk on September 29 and finished it just over a month later on October 31, raising a total of £4160.

Peter’s partner, Victoria Smith, said: “It is incredibly important to support charities like Cancer Research UK and breast cancer awareness. By raising awareness to be breast aware and check your boobs, I hope it can help save lives.

“We've all been affected by cancer at some point in our lives and ultimately, raising funds for cancer research will help beat this horrible disease.”

During the walk, Peter walked 15-20 miles a day and stayed at B&Bs around the country each night.

Preece Nutrition provides nutritional advice and personal training to over 1100 people online via Facebook.

The business aims to help people stay fit and healthy and helping people undersand the value of nutrition.

Peter, from Sunderland, is still taking donations for his walk, which can be via his Cancer Research page at this link.

