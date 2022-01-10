Vicki Todd, 48, originally from Seaham, has struggled with health issues and mobility for 20 years after suffering from a damaged bladder during childbirth.

Due to undergoing regular surgeries and having reduced mobility, Vicki, who now lives in Ryhope, joined Slimming World in 2017 and thanks to the support from her group was able to lose 4st, 7lbs, greatly improving her health and lifestyle.

Now, the ex Royal Navy veteran is set to inspire others and she becomes a consultant of her own Swimming World group in Ryhope.

Vicki Todd, 48 after her weight loss

Vicki said: “When I started Slimming World I was blown away by the warm welcome I received, not only by the consultant but the whole room of members who knew exactly how I was feeling, I knew I could be successful here. Week by week, month by month and awards after awards, pounds turned to stones.

“Being offered the chance to become a Slimming World consultant is an absolute dream come true. If I can help one person reach their weight loss goals and change their health and lifestyle, I’ve done what I set out to do.”

Previously, Vicki spent five years in the Royal Navy where she completed two tours of Bosnia aboard the HMS Invincible.

Vicki credits her success to hard work as well as the support from her group, consultant Paula Whiting and her husband, Colin Todd.

She added: “I now have found my dream role and I am disability confident at a weight I was able to choose. Life is tough but not as tough as me! I’ve been at my personal achievement weight for 3 ½ years now! I look younger, I feel younger and I’m happy in my own skin! I’m ready to be a Slimming World Consultant to help members Taste the Freedom as I have done!”

Vicki’s Slimming World sessions will be held at Ryhope Community Centre every Thursday 5.30pm and 7.00pm.

