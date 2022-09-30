Joseph’s mum, Rebecca Archer, 28, has been told by doctors he is unlikely to survive more that one year unless a donor is found.

After contacting the Echo we launched an appeal to help find a donor for Joseph and Rebecca has been “overwhelmed” with the response as dozens of readers have come forward to be tested.

One selfless reader told Rebecca he was “heartbroken” after reading the story and would donate one of his kidneys in a “heartbeat” if he was found to be a match.

Here’s what we know so far about Joseph’s situation and what people can do to help.

What caused Joseph’s kidneys to fail?

Joseph had one one of his kidney’s removed and the other has been left severely damaged following eight operations and gruelling bouts of chemotherapy.

Joseph Archer, six, mother Rebecca Archer, 28, and sister Amy Archer, 10.

In 2019 he was diagnosed with stage 5 Wilms tumours, a type of kidney cancer which had spread to his spleen, liver, diaphragm and lungs.

He was initially left with 40 per cent organ function, but doctors at the Renal Ward at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary have confirmed Joseph’s kidney function has now halved to just 20 per cent.

What’s the current prognosis?

Rebecca told the Echo that Joseph’s remaining kidney “will eventually fail, we just don’t know when”.

Joseph Archer undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Doctors are reluctant to carry out dialysis as there is a risk of infection which Joseph would struggle to overcome.

The family have been told Joseph’s only hope of a future is a successful kidney donor match and he has been placed on the Transplant Register.

Rebecca’s family and friends have been tested but, as yet, no match has been found.

What’s the profile of a suitable donor match for Joseph?

Rebecca has informed the Echo that the most suitable match is an adult over the age of 30 and, for females, those who no longer intend to have further children.

What should you do if you would like to be tested to see if you are a donor match for Joseph?

Anyone who would like to be tested can contact Rebecca directly via her Facebook page.

Joseph’s school, Plains Farm Academy, is also heavily involved in trying to find a match and have offered to open the school for a dedicated day of testing, although a date has not yet been set.

Potential donors can also contact the school by calling (0191) 520 3109 or emailing [email protected]

Rebecca will then put volunteers in touch with Joseph’s dedicated nurse at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary who will arrange for a test to take place at the “nearest possible location”.

What does the donor test involve?

There are three main blood tests which take place to determine if a person is a potential transplant match.

The first looks at the blood group to see if it is a match. If this is successful the donor will then be tested to see if there is a tissue match in terms of DNA make-up.

The final blood test is a serum crossmatch in which cells from the donor are mixed with blood of the recipient to see if it promotes an antibodies reaction which would lead to the organ being rejected.

While donors can come from deceased patients, the NHS organ transplantation website highlights how the duration the organ will last and the chances of the transplant being successful are higher from a living donor.

Can I live a healthy life with just one kidney?

The NHS Blood and Transplant website highlights that “nearly everyone has two kidneys, but can lead normal healthy lives with just one”.

The statement on the website adds: “Compared to the general public, most kidney donors have equivalent, or better survival, excellent quality of life, and no increase in end-stage kidney disease.”

What have the family said?

In an initial emotional appeal to find Joseph a match, Rebecca said: “It would mean the world to me if someone can help by coming forward to get tested.

"Even by sharing my Facebook message, people would be helping to save my little boy’s life.”

Joseph’s big sister Amy Archer, 10, said: “Please come forward and get tested so my little brother can have the chance to live a normal life, like any other little boy.”