Joseph had one one of his kidney’s removed and the other has been left severely damaged following eight operations and gruelling bouts of chemotherapy after being diagnosed in 2019 with stage 5 Wilms tumours, a type of kidney cancer which had spread to his spleen, liver, diaphragm and lungs.

He was initially left with 40 per cent organ function but doctors at the Renal Ward at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary gave Rebecca the devastating news three months ago that Joseph’s kidney function had now halved to just 20 per cent and his only chance of survival is now a transplant.

Doctors have told Rebecca his remaining kidney function “will fail, we just don’t know when” and that without a donor it’s “unlikely” Joseph will survive more than one year.

While Joseph has now been placed on the Transplant Register, finding a donor for Joseph has now become a case of life or death, leading heartbroken mother Rebecca to contact the Echo for help finding a match.

After publishing the appeal online on Friday (September 23) and in the paper on Saturday, Rebecca has been “amazed” at the number of people who’ve already offered to be tested to potentially save Joseph’s life.

Rebecca, who lives in Plains Farm, said: “It’s been really emotional to see how many people have come forward offering to get tested and I’ve been totally overwhelmed by the response.

“There’s over 30 people who’ve already offered to get tested to see if they’re a match and we are hoping to get the testing process started this week when Joseph’s nurse returns from holiday.

Joseph Archer, six, mother Rebecca Archer, 28, and sister Amy Archer, 10.

"It really fills me with hope for the future as the more people who get tested the greater the chance of finding a match for Joseph.

"There’s actually been a lot of men in particular who’ve offered to get tested, with one saying he was “heartbroken” by the story and would give Joseph one of his kidneys “in a heartbeat”.

With the story only going to print over the weekend, Rebecca has been “surprised” at the speed of the response.

Joseph Archer, six, with sister Amy Archer, 10. Amy wants a donor to come forward so Joseph can "have a normal life like any other little boy".

Rebecca, who is a full-time carer for Joseph, said: “I’m over the moon with the reaction and surprised at just how quickly people got in touch. I’ve been so stressed about the situation but now I’m filled with hope.

"I’m so pleased I got in touch with the Echo as the story really seems to have pulled on people’s heartstrings.”

Many people have also shared the story on social media, raising hopes that even more people will come forward for testing in the coming days.

Joseph’s big sister, Amy Archer, 10, said: “Please come forward and get tested so my little brother can have the chance to live a normal life, like any other little boy.”

Joseph Archer, six, with his classmates and big sister Amy in the school library at Plains Farm Academy.

Joseph’s school, Plains Farm Academy, has also offered to open the school for a day as a dedicated testing centre.

Headteacher Lesley Cassidy said: “As a school we have gone through Joseph’s journey and want to continue to offer our support. This is a cause which is really close to our hearts.”

Joseph was declared cancer free by doctors in December 2020 and while Rebecca always worries the cancer may return, a new kidney would enable Joseph to return to being a “happy and healthy little boy”.

She added: “Joseph suffers from a lot of stomach pains and is always tired.

"People coming forward to get tested means the world to me. Even by sharing my Facebook message, people are helping to save my little boy’s life.”

Joseph Archer undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Rebecca said she has been told the ideal donor should be over 30 and, for females, those who no longer intend to become pregnant.

Anyone who feels they can help should contact Rebecca on her Facebook page or via the school by calling (0191) 520 3109 or emailing: [email protected]

Potential donors will then be put in contact with Joseph’s nurse who will arrange for people to be tested at the “nearest possible location”.

The NHS’s website highlights that “nearly everyone has two kidneys, but can lead normal healthy lives with just one”.

Rebecca’s family and friends have already been tested but, as yet, a donor match has not been found.