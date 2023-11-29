Teams will be asked to donate items to help homeless people.

Everyone Active Sunderland is hosting a six-a-side football tournament to help homeless people in the city this Christmas.

The event takes place at Silksworth Sports Complex on Friday December 1 between 10am and 3pm and is being run on behalf of the City Council in partnership with Homeless Action Sunderland.

Silksworth Sports Complex is hosting a football tournament to help the homeless this Christmas.

Established in 1997, the charity runs a 26-bed homeless hostel in the city as well as "40 additional move-on flats".

Teams will not be asked to pay a fee to enter the competition, instead donating items such as toiletry sets, socks, hats and gloves, which can then be distributed to homeless people across the city over Christmas.

Everyone Active’s contract manager Ian Bradgate said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming teams from the local community to Silksworth on December 1. “This is a great opportunity to raise money for a fantastic cause, all while getting active and having fun.”

Homeless Action Sunderland aims to "relieve the poverty faced by homeless, vulnerable people in need".

The charity offers accommodation, support and education to all their clients aged 18 and over, to "empower them to develop the necessary skills which will enable them to live independently".