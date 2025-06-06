“The Puppy Dog Palace is the only place where your dog will have a better holiday than you did” - the words of owner Robyn Ellis whose new luxury hotel for dogs has already taken bookings for the pet pooches of I’m a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt and Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry.

Guests arriving at the Palace register at the check-in desk before enjoying a seat in the striking pink carriage or a chat at the breakfast bar to ensure all the requirements of the four-legged guests and their owners are met.

Robyn, 31, from Sunderland said: “I called it the Puppy Dog Palace as we are so much more than a normal boarding kennels and our dogs really do get the VIP royal treatment.

“I’m due to open on Sunday (June 8) and I’m currently looking after Scarlett Moffatt and Chloe Ferry’s pet dogs which will be transferring from my home boarding to the new hotel, once we open.”

Each dog has their own allocated locker to store any personal items and the hotel features a large indoor play area including a ball pit where the dogs can socialise and enjoy a range of enrichment activities and games.

For canines of a more nervous disposition there is also a chill out room featuring a bell chair, sofa and treats, where your pet pooch can sit back and enjoy a movie with Robyn or another member of the team who provide a 24 hour care service.

Robyn said: “The chill out room will be great for any dogs who may suffer from anxiety. I have run a boarding kennels at my home for a number of years and many dogs really do like to watch the television.

“We can also use this room to do arts and crafts with the dogs. And if you want to book your dog in for a pampering session whilst they are here, we also have an in-house grooming service.”

The dogs can also enjoy a daily walk to get some exercise on one of two privately rented fields. And don’t expect traditional kennels for your pet pooch to sleep in, with each guest allocated their own room, individual bed and blankets, rug, and even their own iPad.

Robyn said: “Each room has a memory mattress, fluffy bedding and an iPad which can be used for your dog to watch a movie or to play relaxing music to help them feel relaxed.”

The luxury hotel is the culmination of Robyn’s passion for dogs and an expansion of her current home boarding business.

She said: “I started to look after people’s dogs during the Covid lockdown when you had key workers such as the NHS staff who needed support with their own pets.

“I then got my licence and started offering home boarding for people’s dogs whilst they were on holiday. Bookings got really busy and I knew I needed to expand, which is when I decided to open the Puppy Dog Palace.”

The hotel is due to officially open on Sunday, June 8, with an open day for dogs and their owners to come and have a look at the hotel’s facilities at the Murton Street city centre location. The “pop in” event will run from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, with dogs welcome after 2.30pm.

Prices for an overnight stay are £35 per dog, per night which reduces in rate the longer your pet stays at the hotel.

You can find out more on the Puppy Dog Palace Facebook page. If you wish to make a booking then call Robyn on 07561524835 or email her at [email protected]