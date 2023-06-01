News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Emergency services bring man to safety after welfare incident on the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland

Man brought to safety on Wearmouth Bridge.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read

A man has been brought to safety on the Wearmouth Bridge after concerns were raised for his welfare.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1pm today (Thursday June 1) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the area of the Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.”

Emergency services were called to an incident on Wearmouth Bridge after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.Emergency services were called to an incident on Wearmouth Bridge after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.
Emergency services were called to an incident on Wearmouth Bridge after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.
Most Popular

 The incident was also attended by the North East Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson said: spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on the Wearmouth Bridge at 1.11pm this afternoon.

"We dispatched one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, who were later stood down by our police colleagues." 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Police officers 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of missing Sunderland woman Danielle Best

The Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team have also confirmed they attended the incident.

 