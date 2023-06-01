A man has been brought to safety on the Wearmouth Bridge after concerns were raised for his welfare.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1pm today (Thursday June 1) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the area of the Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.”

The incident was also attended by the North East Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson said: spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on the Wearmouth Bridge at 1.11pm this afternoon.

"We dispatched one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, who were later stood down by our police colleagues."

