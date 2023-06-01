Police officers growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of missing Sunderland woman Danielle Best have issued a CCTV image showing her last known movements.

Danielle, 36, was reported as missing shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, May 30, after her family had not heard from her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen in person the day before, on Monday evening (May 29), but she has not been in touch with anybody since.

A statement from Northumbria Police stressed this is "believed to be out of character for Danielle".

CCTV image of Danielle Best when she was last seen.

Danielle is originally from the Eden Vale area of the city and police officers are carrying out extensive searches in a bid to locate her and ensure she’s safe and well.

The CCTV images released show Danielle leaving an address on Elwin Terrace in Sunderland at about 6.10pm on Monday May 29. The footage shows her wearing a blue T-shirt and black leggings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that Danielle, who also has links to the Wallsend and North Shields areas, may have travelled towards Roker or Seaburn seafront.

Danielle Best.

Superintendent Amanda Dumighan, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Danielle’s welfare as her disappearance is out of character. We just want to make sure she is safe and well.

“We’re carrying out a number of searches across Sunderland and other areas and are keen for the public to assist us if they believe they may know where she is.

“This CCTV image shows Danielle leaving an address on Monday evening. Have you seen somebody with a similar appearance at any point this week? Please have a close look and get in touch with us immediately if you can help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle is described as 5ft 5 inches tall with medium length straight purple hair and has a local accent. She has two distinctive dove tattoos on her right upper arm, a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder and a tribal tattoo on her lower back.