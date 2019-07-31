Echo readers share their dream flavours as special 'Mackem pie' launched in Sunderland

There’s nothing better than a piping hot slice of your favourite pie when the weather is gloomy outside.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 09:28
Mari Cudlipp from Ibbotson's with some Mackem Pies.

And as Sunderland is pelted with heavy rain, we turned to you – the Echo readers – for your favourite flavour suggestions for the ultimate comforting treat.

It was announced this week that a special ‘Mackem pie’, containing pork, black pudding and herbs, is now on sale from Ibbitson’s at Jacky Whites market.

So we put out a call to find the city’s top pies - and you came in your dozens to share your choices.

You have been sharing your favourite pie flavours with us.

From pies that mam used to make to one-of-a-kind combinations, you had all sorts of ideas.

Here are some of your favourites from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Diane Cooper: “Tomatoes, Italian cheese and pizza herbs.”

Sylvia Weetman: “Sausage and tomato/pork and onion.”

Andy Lofty Green: “Corned beef and tomato, home made by my mam.”

John G Hellens: “My mam's ham and egg or cheese and onion.”

Ian Hedley: “Best pie I've ever had was in Australia. Mince beef and mushy peas.”

Jake Pattison: “Steak and black pudding.”

Allan Hopps: “Spinach, tuna, anchovy pie. Beautiful, had these on holiday.”

Linda Wardman: “Corned beef, potato and onion pie, delicious! Or bacon, egg and tomato pie, the bacon in the whole slices, not chopped up.”

Andy Tank Thompson: “Corned beef, potato and onion plate pie my mam makes.”

Ian Maggiore: “Mackemroni Cheese.”

Patrick Robinson: “Ham, egg and cherry tomato.”

Norma Willis: “Leek, potato and corned beef.”

Adam Campbell: “Chicken curry/sausage tomato.”

Lee Williamson: “Haggis, egg and black pudding.”