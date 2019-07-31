Echo readers share their dream flavours as special 'Mackem pie' launched in Sunderland
There’s nothing better than a piping hot slice of your favourite pie when the weather is gloomy outside.
And as Sunderland is pelted with heavy rain, we turned to you – the Echo readers – for your favourite flavour suggestions for the ultimate comforting treat.
It was announced this week that a special ‘Mackem pie’, containing pork, black pudding and herbs, is now on sale from Ibbitson’s at Jacky Whites market.
So we put out a call to find the city’s top pies - and you came in your dozens to share your choices.
From pies that mam used to make to one-of-a-kind combinations, you had all sorts of ideas.
Here are some of your favourites from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Diane Cooper: “Tomatoes, Italian cheese and pizza herbs.”
Sylvia Weetman: “Sausage and tomato/pork and onion.”
Andy Lofty Green: “Corned beef and tomato, home made by my mam.”
John G Hellens: “My mam's ham and egg or cheese and onion.”
Ian Hedley: “Best pie I've ever had was in Australia. Mince beef and mushy peas.”
Jake Pattison: “Steak and black pudding.”
Allan Hopps: “Spinach, tuna, anchovy pie. Beautiful, had these on holiday.”
Linda Wardman: “Corned beef, potato and onion pie, delicious! Or bacon, egg and tomato pie, the bacon in the whole slices, not chopped up.”
Andy Tank Thompson: “Corned beef, potato and onion plate pie my mam makes.”
Ian Maggiore: “Mackemroni Cheese.”
Patrick Robinson: “Ham, egg and cherry tomato.”
Norma Willis: “Leek, potato and corned beef.”
Adam Campbell: “Chicken curry/sausage tomato.”
Lee Williamson: “Haggis, egg and black pudding.”