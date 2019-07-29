'Mackem Pie' aims to be new delicacy for Sunderland at Jacky Whites Market - this is what's in it
The success of a ‘Sausage for Sunderland’ competition has led to the creation of a new delicacy – the Mackem Pie.
As part of the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival in June, organisers Sunderland BID teamed up with city butcher, Ibbitson’s, to encourage people to create their own sausage recipe.
The winning entry – a sausage version of the classic Sunderland dish, panackelty - has been a huge hit with shoppers visiting the stall at Jacky Whites Market.
Now, and because of the success of the Mackem sausage, the team at Ibbitson’s have come up with their own Mackem Pie.
It is made with Scottish outdoor reared pork, black pudding and herbs and, according to owner Joanne Ibbitson, is proving extremely popular.
She said: “The Mackem sausage was really popular and so we decided to make our pie and it’s going down really well.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The positive response to the food festival competition has also inspired Joanne and her team to run a monthly competition for people to create their own guest sausage.
The winner will be chosen on a monthly basis and along with their recipe going into production, they will also receive two pounds of sausage.
Entry forms are available from Ibbitson’s at Jacky Whites Market.
Sharon Appleby, head of business operations at Sunderland BID, said: “We’ve had fantastic feedback all round for the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival and a really positive response.
“it’s great news that a city centre business is still benefiting from the event weeks afterwards.”