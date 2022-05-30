East Boldon park picnic returns as part of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is noted for fun, open air picnics, but have been unable to stage such an event since 2019. However, they are back with a bang for the Platinum Jubilee.

The picnic will be held in Grange Park in The Hawthorns in East Boldon, between 1pm and 8pm on Friday, June 3. There is plenty to entertain all ages.

This includes live entertainment, food stalls, face painting, children’s activities, a licensed bar, royal fancy dress, a baking competition and more. Raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses, with proceeds being put back into parks.

The last picnic in Grange Park was this one in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is expected to be popular. Admission is free, but people should provide their own picnics.

Group secretary, Rebecca Higgins said: “We’re really looking forward to our community coming together for our Jubilee Picnic in the Park.

"There’s so much for our neighbours and friends to enjoy; from food stalls featuring local businesses Blacks Corner and GH Pickings Butcher, children's entertainment, fantastic raffle prizes, live music, baking competitions and much more to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“As always our local businesses have got behind us and supported us by donating over 60 prizes. These will be raffled on the day, including lots of prize draws, with all proceeds going towards park funds, helping with the upkeep of the space and purchasing of new equipment etc.

“We are also incredibly thankful to South Tyneside Council and the National Lottery Community Fund for their support.”