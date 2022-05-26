Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the jubilee photobooth are (left to right) Bridges' security officer Shannon Cuthbert and Allison Robson of customer service.

The decorations have been hung across all of the malls at the shopping centre, paving the way for what The Bridges team says will be ‘right royal celebrations’ which will run until the jubilee weekend itself.

The Bridges has its own giant card which shoppers can use to write their own special greetings to the Queen before it is sent to Buckingham Palace.

Various activities planned at The Bridges for those keen to get involved in the celebrations include a Britannia-themed selfie booth, and traditional lawn games including indoor croquet, jenga and oversized dominoes.

The party proper gets underway on June 3 and 4, with a family-friendly programme of activities.

A live band with singers will be performing in the centre from 1pm on June 3, which The Bridges team say will set the scene for a whole afternoon of entertainment featuring music from across the decades of the Queen’s reign.

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy a performance by the Shoe Shop Quartet, a group of female barber-shop style singers, who will be putting their own unique twist on some classic songs from across the decade.

For those who enjoy a sweet treat, The Bridges has commissioned a special jubilee cake and jubilee cupcakes which will be given out for free across the afternoon to visitors to the centre.

Children will be able to get their faces painted on both Friday and Saturday, and there will also be a balloon modeller who will be making crowns for youngsters on site on June 4.

Karen Eve, centre director at The Bridges, said the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was a very special occasion that needed to be celebrated, and the team at the centre have spent weeks

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a once in a lifetime event and something for everyone to enjoy,” she said.