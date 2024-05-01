Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A doting uncle has today (May 1) literally got on his bike to raise £5,000 for his nephew, William, 11, to buy him an all terrain electric wheelchair to help ensure he can access the activities other children do and "doesn't feel left out".

David Cook starts his cycling challenge to raise £5,000 for his 11-year-old nephew who has muscular dystrophy in order to buy an all terrain wheelchair.

William Calvert, 11, from Sunderland, was a happy and healthy little boy, but at the age of three he a was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle wasting condition which has no cure.

Over the last eight years, William's condition has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to walk and is fully reliant on his wheelchair.

Unfortunately William's current wheelchair restricts his access when the family go on trips to locations such as the beach or cobbled streets of Beamish.

William Calvert with his great uncle, David Cook.

To help raise the vital funds, David, who used to work as a physical trainer in the army, is cycling 25 miles everyday throughout the month of May. David, 60, who is from Town End Farm, Sunderland, but now lives in South Shields, said: “It was little strange coming in here (Harton Sports Centre) at 7am this morning to do my first 25 miles.

“My knees aren’t quite as good as they used to be and I didn’t expect to feel as tired as I do, but I know I will do it.

“This is all for William, who is deteriorating rapidly, and whenever I feel tired it’s getting this all-terrain wheelchair which will inspire me to keep going.”

The centre is closed on the May bank holidays and so David will be cycling 50 miles on the days before. He will cycle a total of 775miles and having already raised £2,490 on his JustGivingPage, David is determined to raise the remaining amount.

He said: “This will make a massive difference to the things William can do, such as going to the beach or playing out in the snow.

“Last year he couldn’t visit Santa with the other kids as it wasn’t accessible for his chair.

“It’s about giving an 11-year-old boy the best quality of life and making his life easier and happier.”

William’s mother, and David's niece, Caroline Calvert, was also keen to stress the life changing impact the new wheelchair would bring.

She said: "An all-terrain wheelchair is not merely a tool for mobility, it is a critical lifeline that can dramatically enhance quality of life. The benefits of providing such a device to William are profound and multifaceted.

"The wheelchair will promote his independence. William is very aware of how much he relies on family and friends for help and it would be wonderful for him to feel some independence.

"The amount of time William spends with friends since becoming non-ambulant is reducing dramatically. He feels excluded from a wide range of activities and plans because he simply cannot access them.

"A recent school trip to the seaside left William sat at the side with staff while all his peers enjoyed the beach.”

The mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, called into Harton Sports Centre to wish David good luck ahead of his month long challenge.

David Cook with the mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, and consort, Cllr Harry Trueman.

She said: “I think it’s a great effort to cycle 25 miles each day and I take my hat off to him.

“Children in William’s situation deserve the best and it’s just sad they don’t get what they need automatically.”

David has already undertaken a number of challenges to raise funds for his nephew, including 24 hours on a rowing machine and 24 hours on a punch bag as well as swimming the length of the English Channel.

He said: “All family and friends have been plugging away to support William and we are grateful to the local community and all the help we have received so far.”