Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hetton schoolgirl, Olivia Turnbull, 7, has raised an incredible £1,139 to help sick children in hospital after completing her 8km charity swimming challenge.

Selfless Olivia, who is a member of Chester-le-Street Swimming Club, set herself the target of swimming the 320 length challenge after seeing a post on social media asking for people to join Great Ormond Street’s swimming challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital specialises pioneering treatments and care for children living with childhood illnesses.

Olivia after completing her swimming challenge.

Speaking ahead of the challenge Olivia said: "When me and my mam heard about the swimming challenge I wanted to do it to help other children who are poorly.

"I think it's important to help other people.”

Throughout the month of March Olivia took to the water swimming length after length until she smashed both her swimming and fundraising targets.

Over 11 sessions Olivia covered a total distance of 9km and more than doubled her fundraising £500 goal.

Olivia with her 8km swimming certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia, who attends Hetton Lyons Primary School, said: “I feel proud of myself and great that I’ve helped poorly children who are in hospital. I really enjoyed doing it because I love to swim.”

Mum, Amy Whiffin, said she was “proud as punch” of Olivia’s efforts.

Read More University of Sunderland graduate takes on Tour de France challenge for cancer charity Cure Leukaemia

Amy, 32, said: “When I told Olivia about the challenge she said she wanted to do it so 'other children don't have to suffer' and can hopefully get the medicine and care they need to get out of hospital.

“We would like to thank Hetton Community Pool and Chester le Street ASC for supporting her with her swimming journey and everyone who kindly donated to support Olivia.

“We were overwhelmed to see how much Oilvia raised.”