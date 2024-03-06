Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doting uncle David Cook is taking on a marathon cycle challenge covering 25 miles each day throughout the month of May to raise £5,000 to buy an 'all terrain' electric wheel chair to help ensure his nephew can access the activities other children do and "doesn't feel left out".

William Calvert, 11, from Sunderland, was a happy and healthy little boy, but at the age of three he a was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle wasting condition which has no cure.

Over the last eight years, William's condition has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to walk and fully reliant on his wheelchair.

Unfortunately William's current wheelchair restricts his access when the family go on trips to locations such as the beach or cobbled streets of Beamish. Great uncle David, 60, who used to work as a physical trainer in the army, said: "William got to around 8-years-old when his condition noticeably deteriorated to the point he is now in a wheelchair all the time.

William Calvert with his great uncle, David Cook.

"William used to always have a smile on his face and we all noticed the impact this had.

"We want William to be able to access the places other children can so he doesn't feel isolated and left out."

David has already undertaken a number of challenges to raise funds for his nephew, including 24 hours on a rowing machine and 24 hours on a punch bag.

Born and bred in Sunderland, David now lives in South Shields and he will be completing the 775 mile challenge on a a static bike at Harton Gym.

After a number of knee operations, David said this may be his last challenge but is determined to raise the £5,000 to cover the cost of the life changing wheelchair.

David in training for his challenge.

He said: "I just want to make William's life more comfortable and I'm determined to complete the ride.

"The wheelchair will be a massive boost for William and allow him to access places he is currently unable to get to and we all take for granted.

"Places such as the beach, playing out in the snow, and also to visit Santa in remote locations where obstacles and uneven walk ways will be a thing of the past."

Mum, and David's niece, Caroline Calvert was also keen to stress the life changing impact of the new wheelchair.

She said: "An all-terrain wheelchair is not merely a tool for mobility, it is a critical lifeline that can dramatically enhance quality of life. The benefits of providing such a device to William are profound and multifaceted.

"The wheelchair will promote his independence. William is very aware of how much he relies on family and friends for help and it would be wonderful for him to feel some independence."

Crucially the new wheelchair will enable William to access the same locations as his friends.

Caroline added: "The amount of time William spends with friends since becoming non-ambulant is reducing dramatically. He feels excluded from a wide range of activities and plans because he simply cannot access them.

"A recent school trip to the seaside, left William sat at the side with staff while all his peers enjoyed the beach.

"At Christmas time he was also unable to visit a Santa grotto with his young sister as the terrain was uneven and access was on wet and slightly muddy grass.

"Again, he could not access the site and missed out. This lack of social inclusion is beginning to impact his mental well-being.

"This is not just an investment in a piece of equipment; it is a profound investment in his future, enabling him to live more fully, with dignity and independence, despite the challenges posed by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy."