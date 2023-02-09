'Don't damage the legacy of comedy classics,' say Sunderland shoppers as Fawlty Towers set to be revived

Castle Rock Entertainment announced on February 8 it had signed a deal with comedy legend John Cleese to revive his role as Basil Fawlty in the much-loved Fawlty Towers.

The original show, written by Cleese and Connie Booth, ran on BBC2 for two series in 1975 and 1979.

It followed the unfortunate exploits of highly-strung Torquay hotelier Basil Fawlty and his wife Sybil, as they tried to keep their hotel and marriage afloat.

In 2019, the show was named the greatest British sitcom of all time by a panel of experts for Radio Times magazine.

However, Washington residents shopping at the Galleries are sceptical as to whether comedy gold, including other classics such as Only Fools and Horses, “can ever work second time around”.

Retired joiner Brian Cresswell, 82, said: “I was a big fan of Fawlty Towers first time round and it’s definitely one of the all time classics, but I think they should leave it well alone as it won’t be the same cast and will never be the same as the original series.”

Following the announcement of the return of Fawlty Towers, Sunderland residents have been giving their views on the revival of comedy classics.

Wife Joyce, 80, added: “I don’t think it will work and I’d rather watch the originals. I can’t see how John Cleese can play Basil in the way he used to and I wouldn’t want to see its legacy damaged.

"My favourite is Only Fools and Horses, but I wouldn’t want to see this brought back as I just don’t think it would work.”

With references to the war, marital disputes and physical altercations between Basil and Spanish waiter Manuel, shoppers also felt the humour was part of a bygone period in TV history which would no longer work.

Ian Tracy, from Washington, said: “It was good in its day but it wouldn’t be the same as you simply can’t use that type of humour anymore. I remember scenes of Basil clipping Manuel and you simply wouldn’t be able to get away with it as people would find it offensive.

John Cleese, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in the original Fawlty Towers series.

"I just can’t see John Cleese being anywhere near as good and so I think these comedy classics are best left in the past.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Washington cleaner Rose Lawson, 58, who said: “It was a different era and we just don’t have the same type of humour now. I would watch it but I’m not sure the younger generation would.

"I used to like Open all Hours but I didn’t like when they brought it back with Still Open All Hours.”

Richard Wilkinson, 66, feels the humour would need to be updated.

Semi-retired engineer, Richard Wilkinson, 66, added: “I found Fawlty Towers very funny at the time but when I watch it now its not the same – seeing a man hitting a car with a branch is actually not that funny. Hopefully they will update the humour.”

However retired lift engineer Alan Ridley is keen to see more of the comedy classics return.

Alan, 76, said: “I used to enjoy it and I’ll certainly watch the new series. I enjoyed Still Open All Hours and I’d love to see Only Fools and Horses brought back. The series I’d most like to see revived is Last of the Summer Wine.”

Ian and Eileen Tracy. Ian feels a new series of Fawlty Towers won't work.

Brian and Joyce Cresswell feel reviving comedy classics such as Fawlty Towers will damage their legacy.