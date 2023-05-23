Dominique Glover, 25, was disappointed to miss out when tickets originally went on sale but was delighted just days before the concert when friend Eleanor Osada purchased two seat tickets after a small number were released on Ticketmaster.

Dominique suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) as well as suspected endometriosis (she’s awaiting diagnosis), leaving her in constant pain and relying on her walker to walk for more than five minutes.

After travelling by train from her home in Stockton, she planned to meet Eleanor, who lives in Ashbrooke, at the city’s train station where she would use her walker and the help of her friend to get to the Stadium of Light.

However, Dominique decided not to travel after being informed by the accessibility team at SAFC that “we have no facilities to store personal belongings such as wheelchairs, electric scooters and walkers” and that “walking frames cannot be left unattended which will cause a blockage in the aisle”.

The statement added: “We must ensure the aisle is kept clear in case of an evacuation emergency and health and safety.”

After seeing the email Dominique said: “I was disgusted when I saw there was nowhere to store my walker. Since falling ill three years ago I rarely leave my house and so getting the train and going to the stadium was a big challenge.

Dominique Glover, 25, needs to use her walker to cover any significant distances.

"My legs get really bad tremors and go weak when I’m walking and so my walker is the only way I can get to and from the Stadium.

"I felt like crying. I’m a big Beyonce fan and was really looking forward to going to the concert.”

Further correspondence from the club highlighted all accessible tickets were sold out and walking sticks were permitted in the ground – something Dominique said she was planning on using once in the stadium.

Dominique, who accepted she had not bought disability access tickets, said: “I wasn’t asking for an accessibility ticket and once in the stadium I could use my walking stick to get to and from my seat. I just needed my walker to be able to get home. It’s a massive stadium and surely there’s somewhere it could be stored.”

The walker also provides a seat for Dominique to take a rest.

"I just find this so disappointing. I wasn’t asking for the world.”

Eleanor decided to attend the concert but feels it won’t be the same without her friend.

She said: “I was in disbelief when I saw the response from the club. Dominique feels embarrassed and excluded. She did think about turning up with her walker but decided not to risk it.”

Responding to the fact they weren’t in specifically designated disability seats, Eleanor added: “The way I see it is Dominique is ambulatory disabled and is able to get to and from her seat. She just needed somewhere to store her foldable walker to get to and from the stadium.”