The Southwick based charity was set up to “enrich the lives” of disabled children and young people and provide support to their families.

Three of the computers will now be used by disabled young people who are gaining work experience at the centre, while the other two will be used as an additional leisure activity for children staying overnight.

Grace House Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Brown, said: “This is a fantastic gift from the City Council’s scheme and we are incredibly grateful. Without this donation we would have had to fund-raise to purchase these computers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They have all been updated with the latest Windows software and will be very useful in helping to prepare our disabled work experience students for future employment.

“The laptops can also be used by our children who are staying overnight to surf the web and use for other leisure activities.”

Grace House provides activities and short breaks for disabled children to stay overnight where they can also make use of a range of activities including soft play, sensory room and music therapy.

Grace House CEO, Victoria Brown, is "incredibly grateful" for the donated laptops.

Project coordinator at the charity, Anthony Gonzalez, said: “The families are really grateful and we are delighted to be able to offer this additional support.”

The laptops have been donated as part of Sunderland City Council’s Get Online initiative which donates recycled IT equipment to worthy causes.

Speaking about the initiative, Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: “We're delighted to have been able to put this redundant IT equipment to such good use. It's really exciting to see our recycled laptops going out into the community after being restored to their factory settings and upgraded.”

Work experience student Anna Neal, 22, making use of one of the donated laptops.

To ensure devices are safe and installed with the latest up-to-date software, the Council have partnered with Peterlee based IT company Protech.

Protech representative Ian Murphy said: “We ensure no data is left on the devices and they remain compliant with relevant legislation. It's great to see this scheme coming to fruition.”

Recycled devices are normally then sold for £120 but this cost has been covered by the Council to enable them to be donated to Grace House.

A message from the editor:

Two of the recycled laptops donated to Grace House.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.