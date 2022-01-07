Walker raises hundreds of pounds for new men's mental health club

Every day since the start of the month, Colin Burton, 61, has been doing 25 laps of Horden Welfare Park – which equals five miles – in an attempt to raise money for Andy’s Man Club hub, in Horden.

The hub, due to open on February 7 at Horden Community Welfare Club, will be the first one in County Durham.

In just over five days, Colin has raised £715 out of his £1,000 target and says he wanted to do this not only to “raise some funds for a great cause” but also as a way to lose some weight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Burton takes a break from walking around Horden Welfare Park to raise funds in aid of Andy's Man Club/Photo: Frank Reid

The retired lorry driver, who is also a committee member of Horden Community Welfare FC, said: “I want to do something for this.

"When you read about it, a man takes his life every two hours in the United Kingdom.

"If just one person comes through the doors and talks then we could save a life."

The grandfather-of-four, who is married to Karen, 59, continued: “Mental health is out there. I think a lot of people do suffer.

Colin has been walking up to five miles each day to raise money for the new hub./Photo: Frank Reid

"Don’t deny it. Please, talk, and it might just save lives.”

The Horden group will be run by Bob Thompson, who is also a facilitator at the Andy’s Man Club in Hartlepool.

The hub will be open from 7pm until 9pm on Mondays.

Neil Waine, project development champion at Andy’s Man Club, said: “We’re really excited.

"The men of Durham do need this, they need somewhere to go.

"We are hoping that from out of the hub in Horden we can grow quite a few more around the area.”

Neil, 48, has also praised Colin for supporting the new hub in Horden.

"It’s phenomenal,” said Neil.

"His enthusiasm instantly was infectious and what he’s doing for us to get this open and to support men with their mental health in and around Horden is simply fantastic.

"I think this shows you that this is a subject close to people’s hearts and that people want to help people. Colin is carrying that torch.”

For more information, contact [email protected]

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.