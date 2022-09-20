The Animal Guyz are set to bring their new educational show to Sunderland's Rainton Arena on Sunday, September 25, but with no live animals.

The show allows families to learn about, see and watch animals, but without any live animals needing to be on stage.

A whole range of animals will be introduced to the audience including an elephant and its baby, a crocodile, a wolf, a shark, an orangutan, gorillas and a wolf, among many others.

The show is coming to Sunderland at the end of September.

Following its launch in 2020, the Animal Guyz wanted to ensure the show entertained and educated all the family.

Animal Guyz founder Craig Crowton said: “It was five years in the making but we felt it was vital that we were able to show people everywhere different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, but do so in a way that meant we didn’t use real animals.

“It’s an animal show that even a vegan will love!”

The audience should expect sketches, songs and comedy as well as plenty of opportunities to learn and be educated about animals from all over the world.

Craig added: “Our aim to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals. We cram so much in, even things like animal phobias, and we do it a fun way that means you’re learning without even realising it.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased by visiting https://bacontheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873628312