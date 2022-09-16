Queen Elizabeth II ruled over the UK and Commonwealth for more than 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022. She was Britain's longest-serving monarch, ascending the throne in 1952 and remaining dedicated to her duty until her death on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

Tributes were paid to her lifetime of service at the state funeral on Monday, September 19 with some of the world's most prestigious leaders and politicians joining the Royal Family in paying their respects.

And the nation fell quiet as a two-minute silence was held to mark the end of the funeral service, followed by a burst of applause and emotion as the national anthem, now God Save the King, rang out across the Abbey and elsewhere.

An historic day on Monday, September 19 as Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is laid to rest in Windsor after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Pictures: Getty Images.

Mourners lined the streets in London and surrounded Windsor Castle in an incredible show of respect for the Queen and all she represented to so many.

Her final resting place is the King George VI memorial chapel, in Windsor, alongside her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He died in April 2021, at the age of 99.

With well-wishers from across the globe present in London to play a part in the landmark occasion, we brought you coverage from our reporter Georgina Cutler in the capital as well as the picture from across the North East with the rest of our team.