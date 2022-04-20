Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Douglas, 28, was killed after the pillar collapsed on top of him as he climbed onto a hammock, which was elevated between two brick columns.

The property developer had returned to his family home in Tunstall Village Green after work at around tea time on the bank holiday.

But emergency services were called to the address at around 5.30pm after a garden pillar, which had been standing for 15 years, collapsed on top of him.

James sadly died aged 28 following the freak accident on Good Friday.

The North East Ambulance Service, air ambulance and fire service attended but James was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His mum, Lynne Wright, has now paid tribute to her ‘incredible’ son following his death.

She said: “We are all absolutely devastated, completely heartbroken – James had the world at his feet, he was incredible.

"He had everything and he worked so hard, everything he touched turned to gold, he was such a lovely person and was loved by so many people.”

James (right) with mum Lynne Wright and brother Grant Wright.

James - who also managed a letting company, funeral business Provisionwise and party event firm Gamezone along with brother and ‘best friend’ Grant Wright, 24 – had planned to head out to the stables later in the afternoon where he and his girlfriend of 10 years, Lauren, had horses.

Lynne, 50 added: “It was like any normal day so it has come as a huge shock to everyone. All James did was work and he was brilliant at everything he did, but his life has been tragically cut short – We are so distraught.”

A report is now being prepared for the coroner so an inquest into the circumstances of James’ death can be held.

James with his girlfriend of 10 years, Lauren Crowe.

Lynne said: “You don’t expect things like this to happen to your family and we don’t know how or why the pillar fell down because it’s been standing for so long.

"James will be truly missed by so many people – he was exceptionally hard working and one of a kind.”