Motorcyclist and passenger left with life-threatening injuries after serious collision in Sunderland

Northumbria Police said that emergency services were called at 9.35pm on Monday, April 18 to a report of a collision involving a Suzuki Swift car and an off-road motorcycle at the crossroad junction of St Luke’s Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road in Pallion.

The rider and pillion passenger from the motorcycle were both taken to hospital with serious injuries that are described as ‘life-threatening’.

Northumbria Police say the driver of the black Suzuki Swift stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their investigation.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the 'serious' collision.

Enquiries into what happened are ongoing and the force is now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a serious incident which has resulted in two people being hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

“We are committed to finding out exactly what happened in the moments prior to the collision and I am today appealing for any witnesses to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you were travelling in the area and saw the collision, or saw a black Suzuki Swift or an off-road bike nearby, please let us know. I’d also ask everyone to check their dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anything of interest.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be absolutely crucial in ensuring we get answers for the respective families.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220418-1088.