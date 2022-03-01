Players from Washington Deaf Football Club are making the appeal ahead World Hearing Day on Thursday, March 3.

A recent survey showed that nine out of 10 hearing aid users recommend a hearing aid to family and friends. They also believe that hearing checks should be seen in the same way as visiting the dentist or taking an eye test.

Seven out of 10 said hearing loss had impacted negatively on their lives – before receiving hearing aids. Despite this, 46% waited more than two years between first noticing an issue with their hearing and having a test, with 3% waiting 10 years or more.

The research was carried out by Rayovac, who manufacture hearing aid batteries and have a plant in Washington.

World Hearing Day is organised annually by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness on preventing deafness and hearing loss, while promoting ear and hearing care globally.

Jake Rowan, 26, a defender for Washington, said: “I lost my hearing when I was two years old because of chickenpox. I haven’t known anything else from the age of two to 26; this has been my life and to be honest with you I wouldn’t change it.

“I have had hearing aids for most of my adult life.

Jake Rowan, left and Alfie Anderson are urging anyone suffering from possible hearing difficulties to get tested.

“I regularly attend hospital appointments to get my hearing checked and I always recommend to my family and friends go and do the same. When people think they are losing their sight they go and get an eye test; so why wouldn’t you do the same for your ears?”

Team-mate Alfie Atkinson, 32, was born with hearing loss.

He said: “It is very, very important to get your hearing checked. Any signs, get your hearing checked. It takes nothing to go and see the doctor, just to check it out.

“My advice to someone who thinks they have got hearing loss or thinks that they’re losing their hearing is just go to the doctors. It takes 10 minutes. It’s nothing. Just get it checked out.”

The team are scheduled to play in Greece later this year in the international Deaf Football Championships League.

