Theatre highlights start with the already sold out I, Elizabeth; a one-woman show about Elizabeth I starring Rebecca Vaughan on March 17.

Wednesday March 30 sees Melanie Gall’s Stitch in Time: A Knitting Cabaret. Audience members are invited to bring their knitting or crocheting along to an afternoon of lost knitting songs from both world wars.

With original songs from Maximo Park’s Paul Smith, Luca Rutherford’s Hold On, Let Go is on May 5. May 26 has a change of pace when aerial artists Uncaged Aerial perform Girls, Girls, Girls. The three performers have delved into personal experience and have asked themselves “What is it like to be a woman?”.

Musical highlights include Amelia Coburn, a nominee in the BBC Radio Young Folk Awards. Support comes from singer-songwriter Dean Parker and their show is on Friday, April 1.

A Way Home by Christina Castling is on Thursday, June 9. The play is rooted in stories and memories of a 25-year fight for survival for County Durham villages.

Family shows include The Boy and The Sea Horse on April 14; “a magical, family show exploring our seafaring heritage with original Northumbria music.” Another is Hedge on June 25 and The Secret Garden on June 15.

Visual arts highlights include the Sunderland Indie Double exhibition, from April 12 to May 28. The Theatre Foyer Exhibition, June 1 to July 2, features Washington artist Valerie Teasdale and will be followed by The State of My Heart, an exhibition of work by Karen Hughes who is using art to deal with the grief of losing her sister.

Films on show include Emma, Little Women, 23 Walks and The Queen starring Helen Mirren. The spring months also feature activity workshops such as creative writing, art and craft, ukulele and yoga sessions.

Audience development officer Matt Blyth said: “We think our spring programme has a bit of something for everyone; theatre, music, exhibition, films and events for families.

"Don’t forget that we also have a weekly programme of classes and courses for all ages including art, drama and dance.”

For more information visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk.

