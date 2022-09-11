Crowd sings God Save the King as Sunderland marks King Charles III's accession

Sunderland joined other cities and towns across the country making its proclamation following the ceremony at St James's Palace in London Saturday, September 10.

Local proclamations are a historic tradition informing residents of a new monarch and date back to before the age of mass media.

In Sunderland, the historic announcement was made at 3pm on Sunday, September 11, by the Mayor of the city, Councillor Alison Smith.

The city of Sunderland held a ceremony in Minster Park on Sunday to proclaim the accession of King Charles III./Photo: Raoul Dixon / North News & Pictures

Members of the public joined civic and faith leaders, MPs, senior officers from the emergency services, freemen and Aldermen, and representatives from military units affiliated to Sunderland.

Before reading out the proclamation, Councillor Smith told the crowd in Minster Park: “It’s a very traditional thing to do.

"In these days of mass media, everyone knew within moments that we’d had a change of sovereign, but we are staying with tradition and doing it in that fashion.”

The crowd gathered in Minster Park for the proclamation service./Photo: Raoul Dixon/North News & Pictures

His Majesty was represented by the Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Dr Norman Taylor.

Following prayers for Elizabeth II and the new sovereign, Cllr Smith was presented with the proclamation letter that she read out.

It stated: ‘Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George: We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us. 'Given at St. James’s Palace this tenth day of September in the year of Our Lord twenty thousand and twenty-two. 'GOD SAVE THE KING'.

The proclamation ended with three cheers for the King and the national anthem.

The service was conducted by The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Alison Smith./Photo: Raoul Dixon / North News & Pictures

Proclamations have been made across the region following yesterday's ceremony in London.

After being raised to mark the proclamation, the Union Flag at City Hall now returns to half-mast.

Residents are invited to make their own public tributes through the city's Books of Condolence or with flowers.

A Bank Holiday has been declared for the date of the Queen’s state funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

