Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

In bright sunshine, the hearse carrying the late monarch passed through the gates of the royal residence which was the summer refuge for the former head of state.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were part of the procession travelling in a limousine directly behind the late Queen.

Her oak coffin had been carried to the vehicle by six of the Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers, who were tasked with the symbolic gesture.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaving Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it had remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal estate workers can say their last goodbyes.

Now with a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse travelled at a stately pace through the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

Hundreds lined the main street as the Queen’s coffin was driven slowly through Ballater, the village closest to the Balmoral estate, where many locals considered her a neighbour.

The Queen and her family were often seen in the village on her beloved Royal Deeside, which she had visited since childhood and where the royal family are allowed space to be themselves.

Many shops in the picturesque Victorian village are displaying photographs of the Queen in their windows in tribute.

The hearse passed Glenmuick Church where the Rev Davi Barr had rung the church bells 70 times after her death was announced.

The wreath on the coffin is made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas – one of the Queen’s favourite flowers – dhalias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

A small gathering of well-wishers stood in silence as they lined the end of the route out of Balmoral to watch while the Queen’s coffin passed by.

The gentle rush of the flowing water through the River Dee could be heard as the cortege moved over the bridge.

The exit from the gates had been closed to members of the public in the hour before the coffin emerged.