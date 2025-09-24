Countdown to Houghton Feast - here's what's happening this year

Historic Houghton Feast takes place next month - and this year it’s celebrating the magic of the town.

With the 'Magic of Houghton' as its theme, this year's festival gets underway on Friday 3 October and runs through until Sunday 12 October.

The annual 10 day festival, with its rich history dating back to the 12th century, began life as a dedication to the parish church of St Michael & All Angels which was celebrated as Michaelmas.

More than 800 years on, the festival - with its traditional fairground, ox roasting, carnival parade, community events, exhibitions, talks, tours and fireworks - continues to celebrate local culture and tradition through its vibrant programme of events.

The feast kicks off at 6pm on Friday 3 October with a spectacular community opening ceremony on The Broadway.

Festival-goers can look forward to live entertainment from Houghton Pipe Band, Zazz dancers, The Voice of Houghton and Houghton Feast Children’s Choir and stilt walkers, ahead of the grand switch-on of the Houghton Feast illuminations by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque.

The famous historic ox roast makes its return to the festival on Saturday 4 October - a whole roast ox, prepared overnight and served up in sandwiches from 1pm in the grounds of The Old Rectory, where the first oxen were roasted by Rector Bernard Gilpin to feed Houghton's poor in the 16th century.

This will be followed at 2pm by the fantastic community Carnival Parade, which is always a highlight of the feast. Expect a colourful spectacle of brass bands, dancers, floats, vintage steam and classic vehicles and carnival performers snaking its way along Newbottle Street and the Broadway.

It's also worth sticking around after the parade for free family fun, with bubbles, a toddler area, crafts and giant games we well as entertainment from the Rock Choir, Ukrainian dancers and local artists.

There's another family favourite to look forward to at 7.30pm on Monday 7 October, when the feast holds its Spectacular Firework Display, which can viewed from Durham Road.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "Houghton Feast has long been one of our best loved festivals. It's been bringing our community together for centuries and I know it's one that residents and visitors look forward to every autumn.

"This year we've got all the old favourites like the spectacular opening night, carnival parade, fairground, fireworks and our famous roasting of the ox and a jam packed programme of free family fun, events, activities and entertainment, so there really is something for everyone.

"I'd also like to pay tribute to the Houghton Feast Steering Committee, which is made up of people from across the community, local councillors and people from local organisations and businesses - without whose hard work the feast wouldn't happen. They do a brilliant job pulling this fantastic event together every year, working with the City Council."