Councillor stands down from Gentoo board after seven years helping oversee social housing in Sunderland

Cllr Phil Tye has served as a Gentoo Group board member for seven years, including a six-year term plus one additional year’s service.

He agreed to stay for one additional year to provide continuity, which was agreed in line with the National Housing Federation’s code of governance.

The councillor for Silksworth has been a part of Gentoo’s governance structure since 2015, which has included involvement in the group’s regulatory downgrade in 2017 when the Homes and Communities Agency said it did “not meet our governance requirements”.

It was upgraded again in 2019. The subsequent voluntary undertaking that was agreed between the group and the Regulator of Social Housing.

Gentoo said this was a difficult period for them and that Cllr Tye was a key board member, helping to steer them back onto the right track.

He was also a key supporter of Gentoo’s decision to refocus on its core housing services back to Sunderland, overseeing the “divestment of several commercial and unsustainable subsidiary businesses within the group”.

During his time on the board, Cllr Tye was also a co-terminus member of the Gentoo Homes board and the Gentoo’s People Committee.

He has provided “scrutiny, oversight, challenge and governance” in his roles. The housing group has also benefited from Cllr Tye’s professional experience and knowledge, through his health and safety background.

Cllr Tye said: “I am proud to have served as a board member for Gentoo and am pleased to be leaving the group in a good position.

“Gentoo has been through some difficult years, but I am pleased to be leaving the organisation in a stable position, with strong leadership, and with the highest possible governance rating from the Regulator of Social Housing.”

Gentoo Group chair, Keith Lorain, said: “On behalf of the Gentoo Group board, I would like to thank Phil for his commitment to Gentoo over the last seven years.