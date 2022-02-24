See the Sunderland councillor buying and installing alarms for elderly residents in crime-hit community

Cllr Phil Tye, Labour councillor for Silksworth has set out to source and install alarm systems for those living in fear across Silksworth following a spate of burglaries targeting the homes of elderly residents.

Over the past six months, multiple break-ins have been reported across Silksworth, including The Aged Miners Cottages also being targeted – and many of the perpetrators are yet to be identified.

After visiting the homes of some of the victims, Cllr Phil decided to use his own money to purchase a number of door and window alarms.

Dot Brown (71) from the Aged Miners Cottages watching on as Phil Tye (46) fits the door handle alarm. Picture by FRANK REID

He also raised the issue with Sunderland City Council’s Local Multi Agency Partnerships (LMAPs) and was able to secure a small batch of shed alarms for installation throughout Silksworth.

He said: “The take-up has been phenomenal with over 160 requests made for an alarm since I started installing them last week.

“It has really brought home just how unsafe many of our residents feel in their own homes, with the number of opportunist thefts from sheds really unsettling those that are either on their own, elderly, or vulnerable.”

Phil Tye with Dot Brown as he fits alarms for those living in Silksworth. Picture by FRANK REID

The alarms distributed so far include digital shed alarms, window alarms and new door handle alarms that activates an alarm as soon as someone touches it.

One resident, Dot Brown, 71 who has lived in Silksworth all of her life said: “This is a street full of elderly people who all look out for each other however we were all worried when our sheds were burgled. We even had one set on fire which was adjoined to the house of one of my neighbours, it was horrible.

“It wasn’t until we saw a post on our local community group that Philip was helping install alarms for residents that we got in touch to see how he could help. Being at the edge of Silksworth near the main road we sometimes feel cut off from the community but Philip has reassured us that we’re not forgotten.

"He has really been great and we feel a lot safer now that our possessions are secured and our homes are safer.”

Cllr Tye says he will be continuing to source and install alarm systems, but has also called on councillors across the city to do the same.

He added: “It is absolutely disgusting that petty thieves are purposely targeting our most vulnerable residents who have given so much to our community. It is clear that when you’re targeting the Old Miners’ bungalows, you’re targeting the elderly, and that is just plain wrong.

“I will certainly be keeping up with this project and encouraging other councillors in the area to do a similar scheme as I have requests from right across Sunderland.”

