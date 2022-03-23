Council defends moving war memorials to Air Museum where people must now pay to see them

Sunderland Civic Centre is no longer in use and could soon be demolished, while the new City Hall was officially opened earlier this month.

Previously the civic centre’s forum was where a memorial in a cabinet was on free display to the public, remembering 140 Sunderland men who fell in the 1899-1902 Boer War,.

It had previously been housed in the town hall in Fawcett Street, before the building was demolished and replaced by the civic centre in 1971.

The WWI plaque and Boer War memorial are now in the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum where there is an admission charge.

A brass plaque commemorating nine staff of the Sunderland Corporation, a forerunner to Sunderland City Council, who lost their lives in the First World War was also displayed in both of the council’s previous HQs.

The plaque is now stored in the North East Land Sea & Air Museum (NELSAM) on Old Washington Road and expected to be on display by Easter. The Boer War memorial is already on display there.

However, whereas the public could previously look at the memorial and plaque for free, the museum is a registered charity and charges £6.50 for entrance for an adult.

The beautiful Boer War memorial is now displayed in the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum.

The council has not said whether the artefacts are not in City Hall due to the terms of the lease on the building, but has defended its actions.

Leader of the council, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: “Memorials, plaques and commemorative items from the Civic Centre have been loaned to the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and Sunderland Maritime Heritage Museum, organisations who form part of the Heritage Sunderland Partnership.

“The partnership brings together approximately 45 heritage sites and practitioners and aims to maintain and grow the city’s unique heritage. While some items are on display and others in storage, all are subject to insurance cover and short-term loan agreements.

“Items loaned to Sunderland Maritime Heritage Museum include the MN Borgsten ship’s bell, the bell from HMS Arrow and the Sunderland War Ships wooden plaque.

The plaque is stored North East Land, Sea and Air Museum where it will soon be displayed.

"Items loaned to Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens include a Virgin Trains ‘Spirit of Sunderland’ nameplate and a Samurai Warrior ceremonial helmet.

“Many of these items were previously located in parts of the Civic Centre which were not readily accessible by members of the public.”

