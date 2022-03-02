Developers hit back in tree felling row at former Sunderland Civic Centre, as housing plans move forward

The former council HQ has been earmarked for housing following the move to the new City Hall, at Riverside Sunderland.

Proposals for the site, off Burdon Road, include demolition and redevelopment to make way for up to 265 homes, with decision on the scheme expected later this year.

Earlier this year, developer Vistry Partnerships had a separate planning application to fell trees around the civic centre site approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Civic Centre

According to the developer, the application was classed as “enabling works” and claimed failing to carry out tree works could have “major impacts” on timescales for the housing scheme.

Although planning document said the application should not be viewed as “pre-judging the outcome” of the main application to demolish the site for housing, councillors for the city’s St Michael’s ward raised concerns about the process, including the timing of the application and how it could be perceived by the public.

Conservative Cllr Peter Wood said: “I am unhappy that we were asked to be involved in a procedure that in effect pre-judged the [separate civic centre] planning application and we submitted our reservations.

Conservative Sunderland councillor Michael Dixon

“Had this application come in earlier, as was expected, this presumably would not have happened.

“Local residents and those who have businesses nearby will not be happy.”

Cllr Michael Dixon, who sits on the Planning and Highways (East) Committee, said. “I will go into the meeting with an open mind when this [main civic centre demolition] application is considered, but that does not stop me from being very concerned about issues that precede it.

“The idea of activity commencing on site prior to the determination of the planning application sends out a very poor, assumptive message about the openness of the whole procedure both to people/groups who have submitted comments to the planners, and also interested members of the public.”

Cllr Dixon added tree works started on site days after plans were approved.

He added: “Taking into account the earliest this [civic centre demolition] application is scheduled to be heard [on March 28], this does not look good.”

In a response to councillors’ concerns, developers stressed the tree felling application was “standard practice” and insisted tree works were not an attempt to “pre-empt” any decision.

A Vistry spokesperson said: “At this time of year, if trees are to be felled ahead of a proposed development, it is standard practice to do so before the bird nesting season.

“This avoids harm to wildlife and unnecessary delays to delivery of the proposed scheme – if approved.

“There is no Tree Preservation Order in place for these trees but, as they are within a conservation area, we submitted a S.211 notice to the Local Planning Authority and followed all the correct procedures including the prior completion of ecological surveys.

“There is currently some machinery at the site, undertaking archaeological survey works which were requested by council planning officials, as the information is required for planning determination.

“Our redevelopment proposal – should it be granted – will see the planting of a diverse range of 167 new trees.”

More information on housing plans for the old civic centre site can be found by visiting Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and searching reference: 21/02938/FD4

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.