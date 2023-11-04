Sunderland City Council says it may introduce restrictions and fines for misusing shopping trolleys across the city, sanctions which are currently only used in Washington.

The Echo recently reported a trolley shortage at Tesco in Roker, with shoppers having to either hang around until one become available, or go elsewhere. Tesco say they are ordering more.

The figure comprised trolleys collected and returned to stores by Trolleywise, a national scheme set up to retrieve abandoned shopping trolleys and reduce their loss from shops.

Abandoned shopping trolleys are contributing to higher shopping bills.

The council launched a crackdown in Washington, where there was a particular problem, meaning anyone taking a trolley from a store’s land could be given a fixed penalty fine of £100.

Sunderland City Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Clean Green City, Cllr Claire Rowntree, has now said: “Shopping trolleys are for people to use at shops and supermarkets.

“When they are dumped or left outside they are not only unsightly but they can create safety problems and become hazards for pedestrians and other highways users.

“When we renewed and updated the citywide Public Spaces Protection Order two years ago, we began applying Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) to anyone removing a shopping trolley from retailers at the Galleries Shopping Centre and the Peel Retail Park in Washington.

A shortage of trolleys has previously been reported at Tesco in Roker. Sunderland Echo image.

“Warning signs were put in place near the exit points of both shopping areas advising people that they must not remove the trolleys and of the possible £100 FPN if they did – 17 people have since received FPNs for removing trolleys from these designated areas.

“We are in the early stages of looking at whether to introduce similar trolley restrictions in other areas of the city as part of a wider review and update of the Public Spaces Protection Order.

“Further details on this update and review are being prepared for 2024.”

People in Washington can be fined £100 if caught taking shopping trolleys from store land.

Tesco has asked anyone who sees an abandoned trolley to report it on the Trolleywise app, or tell their local store. Fewer abandoned trolleys could even mean lower shopping bills.